Philadelphia Eagle superstar running back Saquon Barkley's name appeared on the team's injury report on Tuesday with a DNP (did not practice) label because of a stinger.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but there should be more clarity on that front in the coming days. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star still has two more chances to give it a go in practice with the Eagles, who are scheduled to face the Washington Commanders in this coming Saturday's Week 16 matchup at Northwest Stadium in Landover.

In the Eagles' 31-0 takedown of the Las Vegas Raiders at home, Barkley rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for a subpar average of 3.5 yards per carry. It has been a down year for Saquon Barkley after he went off for 2,005 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 345 carries in his incredible 2024 campaign — his first with the Eagles.

Article Continues Below

Nevertheless, there is no denying the huge role Barkley has in Philadelphia's attack.

And with the Eagles looking to clinch a ticket to the NFL playoffs in Week 16, Barkley will have all the motivation he needs to suit up for the Commanders game — if his body allows it.

Philly can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16 with a win over the Commanders. But even if they lost, they can still book a trip to the postseason provided that the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Los Angeles Chargers or if the Eagles and the Cowboys end up in a tie in their respective Week 16 assignments.