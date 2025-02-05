The Milwaukee Bucks (26-22) have hit a skid at an inconvenient time, falling to fifth place in the East after losing four straight games (all by double-digits). Their once revived title-contention ambitions may be dwindling once again. The Washington Wizards (8-41), despite winning two consecutive road matchups, remain alone in last place. Since neither franchise is entering the NBA trade deadline with momentum, a convergence might be in order. A Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma trade is possibly gaining traction.

“Hearing from sources that Middleton from Bucks to Washington for Kuzma is getting close, as is a Wizards-Suns Valanciunas-Nurkic move,” Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bucks and Wizards each have burdensome contracts, but maybe it actually benefits them to complete a swap. Injuries continue to ravage Middleton, limiting him to only 23 games this season. The 33-year-old is earning $31.6 million in 2024-25 and will likely accept his $34 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign. Milwaukee might want to flip him now for a younger wing who has won a championship in his own right.

Is a Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma swap best for both Bucks and Wizards?

Kyle Kuzma enjoyed what Wizards fans hoped was a breakout year last season, scoring 22.2 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting. His productivity is worryingly down now– 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 42 percent shooting from the field and 28 percent 3-point shooting. Conversely, Khris Middleton is posting efficient 51.2 and 40.7 field goal and 3-point percentages, respectively. But the Bucks might no longer wish to bank on the three-time All-Star's health.

Kyle Kuzma is only 29 years of age. It is plausible that a new environment, preferably one imbued with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's star power, can snap him out of his season-long slump. Many Wizards fans will probably support this potential split, as it could land them a future asset.

Washington did not maximize Kuzma's trade value when it should have and must now prepare to receive a lesser haul in return. The organization can still come away with a first-round draft pick, however, assuming it absorbs the remainder of Middleton's deal. Even if the Wizards get stuck with the veteran 3-and-D guy through next season, his contract expires one year before Kuzma's.

There is no rosy path forward. The franchise has put itself in a perilous position and must now push through the weeds in order to reach a satisfying destination. Washington's rebuilding efforts could align with Milwaukee's possible retooling desires. Fans will monitor both of these squads heading into the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.