Anthony Edwards seems to have one thing holding him back from reaching his ceiling as a star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN released an article discussing multiple teams in the playoff race. NBA insiders shared their insights into the squads, with Tim McMahon providing his outlook on Edwards and the Timberwolves.

“Minnesota has struggled at times to figure out fit issues with Julius Randle, the headliner of the return for Towns, as Randle and star guard Anthony Edwards both have a tendency to pound the dribble. But Minnesota's biggest problem has been protecting late leads,” McMahon said.

“Edwards, who is still in the early stages of his development at age 23, often falls into bad habits of playing hero ball down the stretch of games. He is shooting 39.8% from the floor in clutch situations, when the Wolves have been outscored by 48 points in his 117 minutes.”

Why Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves can still make playoff push

Good news for Anthony Edwards: he is still on the rise as one of the best young players in the NBA. However, this aspect of his game that McMahon detailed is an area that the Minnesota Timberwolves star must improve in the long term.

The Timberwolves have reached the playoffs for the last three seasons with Edwards being one of the top options. Last year was his most successful, reaching the Western Conference Finals. Now as the leading option undisputably, it will be imperative for Edwards to come through as an efficient player in the clutch.

Minnesota currently has a 33-29 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers, trailing the Golden State Warriors by 0.5 games.

The Timberwolves prepare for their upcoming road matchup on Tuesday. They face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET.