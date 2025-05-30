The Minnesota Timberwolves crashed out of the second consecutive Western Conference Finals in a humiliating fashion at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, this time, they had a slimmer chance of progressing against the Thunder than they did against the Mavericks last year. At the end of the day, the Timberwolves were simply outplayed and outclassed on all sides of the court by the Thunder. They need to add prominent figures to the team via the 2025 NBA Draft, trade, or try to develop a young prospect.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are the first team to lose consecutive Western Conference Finals since Steve Nash's Suns (2005 & 2006) 😮 pic.twitter.com/X6SRQEoYmn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is obvious that the Timberwolves need to alter their roster drastically, or even to some extent, if they want to overcome the Thunder in the West, and it looks like they still might not be able to do that. The Timberwolves front office is adamant on running it back with largely the same team as they did in the last offseason, where they traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Randle and DiVincenzo.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have limited draft capital and cap space as the second tax apron looms over them. With age on their side, they will not be able to acquire star names and will mostly have to settle for NBA veterans.

Timberwolves' NBA draft trade strategy: Fixing the roster after Thunder blowout

The loss to the Thunder should be blamed equally on all the players. The Timberwolves defeated the weakened Lakers and Warriors on the run to the Western Conference Finals, but could never have overcome the Thunder, who have the most impressive defensive records in the West. Something needs to change for the better, and it has to be done quickly. Many teams are looking to improve their roster in this offseason, and the Timberwolves front office needs to act too.

The priority for this season would be to get back key players if they want to run it back with the same core. The bigger question right now is if Randle will opt for his $30.9 million player option and if Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be back. Reid wants to stay with the Timberwolves but the final decision is yet to be announced.

Can the Timberwolves use the No. 17 pick in the NBA Draft to facilitate key trades?

Article Continues Below

Timberwolves are thinking of pairing Kevin Durant with Edwards

Kevin Durant is heavily linked with the move to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which seems risky but has a high upside. Durant has experience in clutch moments, and when paired with the player who idolizes him, we might see the prime Durant unlocked for the next few years.

Durant is Edwards' childhood idol, and the two played together for Team USA last summer. However, one major upset from this trade would be that Durant is 37 years old, and what if the Timberwolves decide to develop a younger core instead of bringing in a veteran world-class player?

Why T.J. McConnell fits the Timberwolves’ second unit

McConnell has proven to be a good ball handler, he brings leadership, tempo control, and defensive hustle to the team. Meanwhile, he is also affordable ($9.3M expiring in 2025) and would provide the stability Minnesota’s second unit lacked during the playoffs. Bringing McConnell keeps Minnesota under the second tax bracket, and a one-year deal adds flexibility in 2026.

De'Aaron Fox trade: Worth the cap crunch?

If the Timberwolves decide to bring in Fox, a backcourt of Edwards and Fox would be a concern on a switch play unless paired with a strong rim protector. But, on the other hand, bringing Fox in would mean injecting athleticism into the backcourt. However, his $37 M+ contract could be a sign of looming danger, and trying to fit in a trade under the salary cap might be difficult. Therefore, the Timberwolves will have to let go of some of the players if they need Fox.