The Minnesota Timberwolves have been rolling lately, currently sitting at 20-10 after a recent home victory over the New York Knicks. Anthony Edwards is back in the lineup after a brief absence, and he torched the Knicks to the tune of 38 points on Tuesday evening.

Recently, Edwards showed off his eclectic personality during an interview with ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, and he broke down a moment when he bent the league rules during a recent game against the Golden State Warriors.

“I took a couple of pictures. They say you're not supposed to be on your phone on the bench. They say it's against the rules. I was like, ‘man, bump the rules.' Ever since I was with Under Armour, since like eighth grade, I always wore Steph Curry's. And then going to his camp, a couple of years later getting drafted, and then going to the Olympics with him, and seeing how cool he is… I had to take a picture.”

While Edwards has already ascended to the upper echelon of stardom in the NBA, clearly he isn't letting that affect his appreciation for other players. Over the years, Edwards has been very vocal about his admiration for other legends of the game, including Kevin Durant, whom Edwards and the Timberwolves swept out of the playoffs back in 2024 when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.

In any case, things are going well for the Timberwolves at the current juncture, quietly chugging along despite other teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets seeming to garner most of the headlines as the true challengers to the Oklahoma City Thunder out west.

In any case, the Timberwolves will next take the floor on Christmas Day for a road game against the Denver Nuggets. That game will tip off at 10:30 pm ET.