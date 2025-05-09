As Anthony Edwards was informed about the Minnesota Timberwolves' 3-point shooting numbers, his eyes widened in disbelief before he couldn’t help but laugh.

It wasn’t the reaction most would expect after the Timberwolves set an NBA postseason record for shooting futility, but it captured Minnesota’s steady, no-panic approach.

In their Game 1 loss to the Warriors, the Timberwolves shot just 15.8% from three-point range, connecting on only 12 of their last 76 attempts, marking the worst shooting stretch in playoff history. But Edwards wasn’t fazed. “Just keep shooting. Can't worry about the last shot,” he said. “We just didn’t play well today. They can blame me. I just didn’t play good enough.”

This level of accountability from the 23-year-old star has been a cornerstone of the Timberwolves' rise as the underdog. Even in defeat, Edwards’ composure shines through, setting the tone for the rest of the locker room.

Coach Chris Finch was blunt in his assessment, admitting, “It didn’t feel like us at all.” The Timberwolves are known for their explosive offense and Edwards' highlight-reel heroics. This has made the team’s shooting woes all the more baffling. Yet, instead of frustration, the response was one of calm.

At 24, Naz Reid is finally getting his chance to show he's a star, and his words reflected that confidence: “You kind of have these games and moments… it’s not like it’s foreign to any team… it’s a series for a reason.” Veteran guard Mike Conley echoed that sentiment, adding bluntly, “We weren’t there mentally.”

Even in the face of a historically cold shooting night, the Timberwolves aren’t flinching — and neither is Edwards. His postgame laughter wasn’t ignorance; it was perspective. Shooters shoot, and slumps don’t last forever.

This is a team that feeds off doubt. They’ve thrived all season by embracing the underdog role, showing up when the spotlight wasn’t pointed their way. Getting no love? That’s nothing new — and it’s never stopped them before.

The Timberwolves have a chance to reset the tone tonight at Target Center. If the defense continues to clamp down and the offense rediscovers its rhythm, the narrative could flip fast — and the series with it.

This is not the time for the Timberwolves to hit the panic button. It’s the time to remember what got them here: poise, toughness, depth and a star in Edwards who doesn’t just rise to the moment — he welcomes it.