Anthony Edwards couldn't hide his disbelief following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 99-88 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Minnesota, known for its sharp 3-point shooting during the regular season, found itself in an unprecedented slump. Ranked fourth in three-point shooting percentage throughout the regular season, the Wolves suddenly went ice-cold from beyond the arc. They shot a dismal 12-of-76 from 3-point range over their last two games, resulting in a mere 15.7% conversion rate—the lowest shooting percentage over a two-game span in NBA playoff history for any team with at least 50 attempts.

Minnesota went 0-for-15 from 3-point range in the first half and concluded the game at just 5-for-29. Edwards, the team's top scorer, was visibly stunned by the team's shooting collapse. Having been a beacon of offensive firepower all season, he missed his first ten shots of the game, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-23 shooting, including just 1-for-5 from three.

Ant was HORRIFIED when he heard this T-Wolves stat 😭 pic.twitter.com/DS2PPpG39N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Veterans like Mike Conley and Julius Randle were equally ineffective from deep. Conley, who had been a steady hand during the regular season, went scoreless, missing all five of his shots. Randle, who averaged 22.6 points in the first round, managed just 18 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Even Donte DiVincenzo struggled, adding only 7 points while going 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Head coach Chris Finch acknowledged the shooting slump but emphasized the need for leadership and resilience, particularly from Edwards.

“You're the leader of the team. You've got to come out and set the tone,” Finch said. “Even if the shots aren't dropping, we need that energy and effort from you.” Edwards took the criticism in stride, stating, “People are going to try to blame whatever, blame whoever—they can blame me. We just didn't play good enough.”

Despite the historic struggles, Edwards remained optimistic about the Timberwolves’ chances.

“Tonight we didn't shoot the ball well, but tonight is over. Next game, we'll shoot the ball really well,” he said confidently.

For Minnesota, rediscovering their shooting touch is crucial if they want to even the series against the Warriors and get back to their regular-season form. As Game 2 approaches, all eyes will be on Edwards and the Timberwolves to see if they can break out of their shocking slump.