The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise has been up in the air for the past couple of months, with owner Glen Taylor engaging in a feud with prospective buyers Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez over the potential sale of the team. However, it seems like Lore and Rodriguez are closing in on purchasing the team, which could lead to a unique return for beloved former big man Kevin Garnett.

Garnett spent 13-and-a-half seasons of his career in the NBA with the Timberwolves, but he became estranged from the team due to his poor relationship with Taylor. Now that Taylor appears to be headed for the exit door, Garnett could end up finding his way back to Minnesota as part of their front office if Lore and Rodriguez do end up completing their purchase of the team.

“A little birdie says Kevin Garnett will become part of the Timberwolves’ front office as soon as it’s official that Lore and Rodriguez get ownership,” Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press reported.

Kevin Garnett could be close to making triumphant return to the Timberwolves

While Garnett is very involved with the Boston Celtics, who he helped win a title in 2008, the same isn't true with the Timberwolves because of Taylor. With a potential ownership change in the works, that could open the door for Garnett to get involved with his longtime team again as part of their front office.

Of course, Lore and Rodriguez still need to actually be approved as Minnesota's new owners, but should that happen, it will set the stage for Garnett to make a triumphant return to the Timberwolves.

On the court, the T-Wolves are fresh off suffering a 130-123 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. They won't have to wait long for a shot at revenge, though, as they will be facing off against the Thunder again on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST.