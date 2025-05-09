The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to take a deep breath as Anthony Edwards may have suffered an injury during Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Edwards' injury happened midway through the second quarter with the Timberwolves leading by double-digits against the Warriors. He drove to the basket and went up midair for a shot but when he went down, he landed awkwardly as he suffered an apparent leg injury.

He held his leg in visible pain. And when the team got him back up, he had to go to the Timberwolves' locker room for evaluation. The team revealed at halftime that he has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return.

The Timberwolves will hope for the best news from their star guard as they look to even up the series against the Warriors by winning Game 2.