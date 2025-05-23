Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards speaks his mind, and while fans love him for it, the NBA is often not too keen on the choice of Edwards' words. Edwards' use of profanity, in particular, has consistently drawn the attention of the NBA, which has fined Edwards numerous times.

After the Timberwolves' Game 1 loss, Edwards said during the post-game press conference that he took “13 f—king shots.” The comment earned him a $50,000 fine from the NBA for “using profane language during a media interview.”

The fines are nothing new to Edwards, though. Including the fines associated with technical fouls, ejections, and obsence gestures and comments he has made, Edwards has been fined more than a dozen times this season.

‘The Hoop Collective' crew of Brian Windhorst, Tim McMahon, and Tim Bontemps was well aware of that, too, and the fact that Edwards declined to speak to the media after Game 2.

“Do you remember the whole Marshawn Lynch thing at the Super Bowl, where he said, ‘I’m just here so I don’t get fined.’ I think Ant was doing the opposite. Ant was like, I’m just not here so I don’t get fined,” Windhosrt said.

McMahon replied: “Or ‘Hey, you fine me for talking, you might fine me for not talking, but whatever.'”

Windhorst said that Edwards' fine total this year is now $430,000, although that might be underselling it. According to Spotrac, which lists each fine and suspension, as well as its corresponding amount, Edwards' fines from this season total $514,393. That amount may include rescinded technical fouls, including what would have been Edwards' 18th, which, had it been upheld, kept Edwards from playing the Timberwolves' season finale.

The largest single amount Edwards has been fined this season is $243,393, which came as a result of an automatic one-game suspension following his 16th technical foul of the season. He has been fined amounts ranging from $35,000 to $50,000 for obscene language and gestures on the court this season.

The biggest issue facing Edwards and the Timberwolves, however, is the 2-0 series deficit they face in the Western Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to double-digit wins at home to kick off the series, putting a lot of pressure on Minnesota to take both of the next two games to avoid a sweep or a dreaded 3-1 deficit heading back to Oklahoma City.