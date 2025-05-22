After a very competitive first half, things got away from the Minnesota Timberwolves very quickly in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have one of the best defenses of the modern era in the NBA, and it was on full display on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a strong first half, but he was unable to do anything with the ball in his hands as the Thunder made their run in the second half. Edwards was even shut out in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma City pulled away with the Game 1 victory.

After the game, in which the surefire All-NBA selection scored just 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting, he bluntly said “I definitely need to shoot more, I only took 13 f***ing shots.” On Wednesday, Edwards was fined $50,000 for using profane language to describe his performance.

“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using profane language during a media interview, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Edwards is never one to hide his feelings after a game, whether it's in a win or a loss. It was no surprise to see him give such an honest answer about what he needs to do in Game 2 to level the series, but it has now cost him a pretty hefty check.

Regardless of how it came across, Timberwolves fans will be hoping that Edwards takes his own message to heart heading into Game 2. The Thunder have the best defense in the NBA and made it very tough on the superstar in this game, but he still has the talent to get to his spots and get a shot off almost whenever he wants. If the Timberwolves want to compete in this series and try to pull off an upset, their franchise player needs to be much more aggressive and attack the rim consistently to try to break this defense down.