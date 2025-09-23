The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to avenge an abrupt exit from the NBA Playoffs after falling 1-4 in their Western Conference Finals meeting against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Franchise star Anthony Edwards has been intent on improving his game year after year, welcoming the challenge of another long season with open arms. This offseason, he's been studying the greats in hopes of taking his game to a whole new level.

NBA Insider Shams Charania explained Edwards' new offseason approach, “I've been told this offseason, Anthony Edwards' number one focus and new area of development is the post-up game: the mid-post, the high-post, low-post. Establishing a mid-range game and the fadeaway shot from the post.”

Reporting for NBA Today on the new development coming to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' game:

Charania continued, “I'm told he's been watching a lot of tape of Kobe [Bryant] and MJ, studying their game and how they were able to get the shot up from the post-up game.”

Notably, Edwards was able to improve his three-point percentage from 35.7% to a career-high 39.5% while leading the league in three-pointers made last season. We've already seen the type of damage he can do around the rim when given a clear path through the lane, so it'll be interesting to see how this new wrinkle will incorporate itself into Edwards' overall game. He's already averaging a career-high 27.6 PPG, but this post-up and mid-range element could propel him to the next level.

It's hard to argue that there's anyone better to study in the mid-range than Michael Jordan, who shot a career 49.7% from the field on mostly mid-range attempts and drives to the rim. Kobe Bryant notably added the post-up game with an emphasis on footwork throughout his career, so it'll be exciting to see what new twist Edwards is able to put into his game.