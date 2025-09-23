Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has emerged as one of the NBA's brightest young stars over the past few years and has earned the respect of Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. When Hall of Fame forward Pau Gasol says Edwards wants to be the best, it's no exaggeration. Antetokounmpo sees an elite leader in Anthony, one who puts forth the effort on both ends of the floor.

For Antetokounmpo, that's what it means to be a leader in the NBA, and it's what he sees in how Edwards approaches the game, he said, per Sport24.

“It's not enough to just score baskets. To be a leader, it also counts in the locker room how you are and on the bus, and when you eat as a team, how you are, how you behave,” Antetokounmpo said. “Anyway, whoever has the best year will be the best player. My preference is two-way players. I like one player, Anthony Edwards. I like him a lot. I like Anthony Davis. See what I mean? I mean, I like Leonard, I like him a lot.

“I like guys who can play defense and offense and are dogs. When we get on the court, you know they're always going to give 100%. They might not play well, but they're always going to give 100%,” Antetokounmpo concluded.

The three-time All-Star averaged career-bests in points (27.6) and 3-point percentage (39.5%) before leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season. It was Minnesota's second consecutive appearance. Edwards was also named to the All-NBA Second Team for the second year in a row.

Pau Gasol on Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

Article Continues Below

After back-to-back Western Conference Finals apperances that ended with the Timberwolves eliminated in five games, some believe Anthony Edwards needs help to advance to the NBA Finals and compete for a championship. However, Hall of Fame forward Pau Gasol says Edwards is on a mission to be the greatest player in the association and that he's subscribed to the Mamba Mentality, he said, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“When I talked to [Ant] actually, a couple of years ago in the world championship in Manila, he said he followed Kobe [Bryant] and he admired Kobe and the Mamba Mentality, he has the desire to be the best,” Gasol said. “He's still very young. But he's also getting into the next step and stage of his career, where he has to prove a little more and give a little more at all levels. Not just scoring, but let's do a little more on the defensive end.”

Edwards and the Timberwolves will begin training camp in October.