The Minnesota Timberwolves lost a key piece late in the first half of Game 1 of their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. After committing a foul on Buddy Hield, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Naz Reid landed awkwardly and was subbed out of the game for Ruby Gobert almost immediately. Reid when straight to the locker room, but he was seen limping as he left the court.

He went straight to the locker room, leaving the game with just over a minute left in the first half. Hield went on to make both free throws and the half ended with Golden State up 13 points, 44-31. He will be available to come back to the game for the second half, according to Clutchpoints' Brett Siegel.

Reid, along with most of the other Timberwolves, are off to a rough offensive start to the series. The Warriors defense focused on stopping Anthony Edwards, but Minnesota's offense is still adjusting. Regardless of his offensive struggles, Reid is extremely important to the Timberwolves' strategy in this matchup.

Head coach Chris Finch will rely on Gobert and Julius Randle to hold down the paint against Golden State's small ball lineups without Reid. Minnesota had no answer for Draymond Green or Stephen Curry in the first half, allowing both to score double digits. However, they did a good job on Hield, forcing him to go 0-7 from the field.

Both the Warriors and Timberwolves pulled off “upsets” in the first round to set up an exciting matchup in the Western conference semifinals. Both teams enter the second round with confidence and bravado, their eyes set on a championship.

Reid will go a long way in deciding the series. For now, Timberwolves fans are happy he will be back on the court in the second half of Game 1.