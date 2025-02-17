Under the NBA’s new format for the All-Star Game, when Kenny Smith’s Young Stars were eliminated by Charles Barkley’s Global Stars, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was noticeably absent. Anthony Edwards did not check into the game at all, and it was later revealed by Edwards himself that he was dealing with a groin injury, as per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

But Anthony Edwards also revealed that there was a way he might have been able to play in the NBA All-Star Game. He did not have enough time to warm up, apparently, and therefore wasn’t able to play in the game, as per Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. If Edwards had enough time, he might have been able to play.

Edwards was the second star to withdraw from the All-Star Game at the last minute. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed he was not going to play in the event during his media availability session. James is dealing with an ankle injury.

This was Edwards’ third consecutive All-Star selection. The Timberwolves guard has emerged as one of the potential new faces of the league.

This season, Edwards has appeared in 54 games for the Wolves, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

At the All-Star Break, the Wolves are currently 31-25 and in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. Last season, the Wolves made a Western Conference Finals run were they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

It may not be a popular decision among NBA fans in general for Edwards to sit out the All-Star Game, but getting additional rest for the stretch run of the regular season is probably understandable for Timberwolves fans.