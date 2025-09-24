Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is paying homage to the 1990s. Recently, he admitted to studying Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to enhance his game.

On Wednesday, Edwards posed for the camera wearing the iconic 1990s Timberwolves jersey that will be brought back this season.

Anthony Edwards donning the classic Timberwolves jerseys from the 90's, brought back for this season, hits different 🔥 Rate the jersey ⬇ (📸: @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/28vMZJF5h0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

A real sea change for Edwards when it comes to his feelings about previous NBA eras. It wasn't that long ago that Edwards said that Jordan was the only player of his era with skill. At the same time, he resented being compared to Jordan by fans.

NBA legend and analyst Charles Barkley also took some shots at Edwards for some his commentary of players of the past.

Edwards is poised to begin his fifth year with the Timberwolves. Last season, he averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Altogether, the Timberwolves made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.

During the series, Edwards averaged 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. So far, Edwards has become a three-time NBA All-Star (2023, 2024, 2025), a two-time All-NBA Second Team selection (2024, 2025), and a 2024 Olympic gold medalist.

Along the way becoming one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the NBA.

The popularity of the Timberwolves in the 1990s

Besides the look of the jerseys, the Timberwolves became a staple in the 1990s. Much of that had to do with the exploits of Kevin Garnett after he was drafted out of high school in 1995. Then, the trading of Stephon Marbury after he was drafted by the Bucks in 1996 only heightened their profile.

As a result, the team was budding with potential rooted in their young core. They played the playoffs during the 1996-97, 1997-98, and 1998-99 seasons. All of which resulted in first round exists.

Nevertheless, it was during the 1990s that pro basketball in Minnesota was put on the map.