Minnesota Timberwolves fans waited with bated breath to see whether or not the ankle injury Anthony Edwards sustained in the second quarter of their eventual 117-93 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their second-round matchup was serious and would keep him out for an extended period. At the halftime interval, he was deemed questionable to return, and a serious injury to Edwards would have put a huge damper on the Timberwolves' chances of advancing to the next round.

But then Edwards returned to action in the second half and looked as though he was suffering no ill effects from the ankle injury he sustained. And indeed, the 23-year-old star was in great spirits following the Timberwolves' win and told TNT's Lauren Jbara that he was “feeling great” after suffering a major injury scare.

Ant's "feelin' great" after Minnesota's Game 2 win as he caught up with @laurenjbara postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VmcjBF70HM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

That will be music to the ears of Timberwolves fans; they know that they can only make it as far into the playoffs as Edwards takes them, and his health will be of utmost importance as they look to handle their business against a Warriors team that's currently without Stephen Curry, who is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

Edwards, in fact, was more than solid in the second half. He put up 13 of his 20 points during that time frame and made four of his six attempts from the field. The Timberwolves, however, ended up being cautious of a potential re-aggravation of his ankle injury and substituted him out of the game at the 4:03 mark of the fourth quarter with the game being out of the Warriors' reach.

Timberwolves bounce back from horrid shooting in Game 1

The biggest story coming out of the Timberwolves' Game 1 loss to the Warriors, other than Stephen Curry's hamstring injury, is Minnesota's horrendous shooting from beyond the arc. They went 5-29 from three in Game 1 and found scoring to be a tedious chore all night long, and losing Game 1 to a Curry-less Dubs team put so much pressure on them to win Game 2 to at least even up the series as they head on the road.

But with Edwards having to deal with an injury, the rest of the Timberwolves squad stepped up. Julius Randle put up 24 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists in a dominant yet controlled performance, while they also got a massive 20-point performance from Nickeil-Alexander off the bench.

They will look to continue this hot shooting of theirs (they went 16-37 from three in Game 2), with the series shifting to the Bay Area on Saturday night for Game 3 at 8:30 PM E.T.