Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are not overreacting after blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 in Game 1 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves got off to a slow start, trailing 28-21 after the first quarter. However, Edwards and the team ignited a huge run to take a double-digit lead at halftime. From there on, they won the last two quarters by playing excellent on both sides of the ball to secure the victory.

However, Edwards remained cool after stealing a game from the Lakers, on the road no less. Walking to the visitors' locker room where Minnesota would be at, he had nine words to say to media that said everything they needed to know.

“It’s not big at all, man. Just Game 1,” Edwards said.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards after blowout win over Lakers in Game 1: “It’s not big at all, man. Just Game 1.” pic.twitter.com/vMHWfizoN4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

As the saying goes, a series does not truly start until the road team wins. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves did just that, so it would be fair to believe the Lakers will try to respond in the next game.

Game 1 proved to be a dominant night for the Timberwolves, especially in the last three quarters. They shot 51.2% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc. Their red-hot shooting from the perimeter resulted in them converting 21 triples, overwhelming the Lakers' defense throughout the course of the game.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf. Jaden McDaniels led the way with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 11-of-13 overall, including 3-of-3 from downtown. Naz Reid came next with 23 points and five rebounds, Edwards put up 22 points and nine assists, while Julius Randle provided 16 points and five rebounds.

The Timberwolves will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Lakers in their Game 2 matchup. The contest will take place on April 22 at 10 p.m. ET.