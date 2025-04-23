After a very impressive performance in Game 1, the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to get the road sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers in the first two games of this first-round series. Unfortunately for the Wolves, things aren't going their way as the Lakers have a comfortable 81-65 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Even though the team is having less success on Tuesday than it did in Saturday's blowout victory in Game 1, Anthony Edwards has still come to play. The star guard's full skillset is on display as he fills up the stat sheet once again.

During the third quarter, Edwards slashed to the basket and dunked all over Lakers center Jaxson Hayes in one of the best highlights of this postseason so far.

ANTHONY EDWARDS PUT JAXSON HAYES ON A POSTER 🤯pic.twitter.com/G90fZwxFYb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards is doing all he can, but the Timberwolves might need even more from him to come back and win this one while Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Donte DiVincenzo all struggle with foul trouble.

Edwards and company were arguably the most impressive team over the weekend in all of the Game 1s across the league, but the Lakers are punching back in this one. Luka Doncic channeled his inner Stephen Curry with a monster first quarter and Los Angeles has gotten bounce-back games from a lot of its role players in Game 2.

Coming in, Lakers-Timberwolves was one of the most highly-anticipated series in the first round and it appears to be living up to it so far despite the lack of competitive games. If the Lakers can hold onto this lead — a big if against a Timberwolves team that can get very hot at any time — the series will be tied heading back to Minnesota for Game 3 in front of a rocking Target Center crowd.

In addition, the stars have shown up so far in this series. Doncic and Edwards are both playing some of their best basketball so far in these playoffs, so basketball fans are set up for a great battle between two very good squads over the next few weeks.