When Anthony Edwards took down LeBron James to advance his Minnesota Timberwolves to the semifinal round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, it felt like a changing of the guard.

Now granted, the Lakers legend isn't calling it a career just yet, as James didn't announce his retirement after the series' end or anything like that, but after taking home the proverbial belt at the Orlando Bubble, Los Angeles is once again looking at an offseason without another parade down Chick Hearn Court.

And yet, before fully turning his attention to the last remaining NBA team alive in the Golden State, their namesake Warriors, “Antman” received a major accolade from another future Hall of Famer, 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton, who shared an image of the duo together with Edwards being handed a new chain by the “Legend Killer.”

Whoa, is Edwards being handed the “Legend Killer” moniker? Does Orton consider Edwards' performance against James' Lakers so impressive that he has done away with “The King?” Or is Orton suggesting that Edwards could do the same in the semifinals, sending a “night night” to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as the duo prepares for early vacations and an uncertain future?

Considering Orton is, well, Orton, why can't it be six of one and a half dozen of the other?

Widely earning the “Legend Killer” moniker for his willingness to Punt legendary WWE talents like The Big Show, Matt Hardy, and Ric Flair before they took extended time away from the ring, Orton knows a thing or two about pushing legacies aside for what's important here and now. Will Edwards do the same in the Timberwolves series against the Warriors after sending James home?

Well, while only time will tell, the Timberwolves are clearly on fire at the moment and should be taken as seriously as “The Viper” when he hears voices in his head moving forward, as when no one is looking, Anthony Edwards might hit an RKO out of nowhere and claim another career on his way to the NBA Finals.