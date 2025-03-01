It’s been a tough end to the week for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who was hit with a fine by the NBA on Saturday. That followed his ejection from the Timberwolves’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday which resulted in an automatic suspension for Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards had picked up his 16th technical foul of the season against the Lakers after being upset at a no-call, which triggered the suspension and ultimately resulted in the fine. He had already been assessed one technical foul earlier in the game for getting into a brief shoving match with Jarred Vanderbilt.

The fine was announced by the NBA on Saturday, a whopping $35,000, due to Edwards tossing the ball into the crowd and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after his ejection. Edwards severed his suspension on Friday during the Wolves’ loss to the Utah Jazz off a Walker Kessler game-winning dunk.

Edwards’ wallet is now $35,000 lighter, and he will face another automatic one-game suspension for every two technical fouls he picks up between now and the end of the regular season. The Wolves have 21 games remaining.

The technical foul count resets in the playoffs, but a suspension then gets triggered after accumulating seven technical fouls.

Amid the recent punishments by the league, Edwards has found his name in the middle of a heated debate as to his comments regarding being the possible face of the NBA. Edwards shied away from those talks, which has led to reactions from big names such as LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith.

In the midst of all this, Anthony Edwards has been putting up career numbers this season. He’s been averaging a career-high 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point percentage and rebounds are also career-highs.