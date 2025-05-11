Anthony Edwards shined in the second half of Game 3 to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 102-97 victory on Saturday night.

In 44 minutes of action, Edwards finished with a stat line of 36 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a block. He shot 13-of-28 from the field, including 5-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Edwards reflected on his performance after the game. He admitted he didn't play up to his standards in the first half but made sure to step up in the next 24 minutes of play.

“Me personally? I stunk in the first half. But you know it happens,” Edwards said.

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks over Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) in the fourth quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Related Minnesota Timberwolves NewsArticle continues below
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks over Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the third quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards obliterates Kevon Looney with monster poster dunk
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after scoring a basket during the third quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fouls out in closing minutes of Game 3
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Warriors hit playoff low not seen in Stephen Curry era

It was a huge performance for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, taking a 2-1 series lead on the road.

The Timberwolves fended off an inspiring effort from a Warriors squad who was without Stephen Curry, who is nursing a hamstring strain. He won't be available until Game 5 at the earliest, meaning that Minnesota has a big opportunity to prevent their opponents from staying alive in the series for him to return.

After trailing for portions of the game, Minnesota outscored Golden State 33-24 in the fourth quarter. Edwards scored 15 of his 36 points in the final period, making big plays down the stretch to give his team the solid victory.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Edwards. Julius Randle came next with a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while making three steals. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels provided 15 points and six rebounds.

The Timberwolves will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they face the Warriors in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.