May 11, 2025 at 12:26 AM ET

Anthony Edwards shined in the second half of Game 3 to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 102-97 victory on Saturday night.

In 44 minutes of action, Edwards finished with a stat line of 36 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a block. He shot 13-of-28 from the field, including 5-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Edwards reflected on his performance after the game. He admitted he didn't play up to his standards in the first half but made sure to step up in the next 24 minutes of play.

“Me personally? I stunk in the first half. But you know it happens,” Edwards said.

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

It was a huge performance for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, taking a 2-1 series lead on the road.

The Timberwolves fended off an inspiring effort from a Warriors squad who was without Stephen Curry, who is nursing a hamstring strain. He won't be available until Game 5 at the earliest, meaning that Minnesota has a big opportunity to prevent their opponents from staying alive in the series for him to return.

After trailing for portions of the game, Minnesota outscored Golden State 33-24 in the fourth quarter. Edwards scored 15 of his 36 points in the final period, making big plays down the stretch to give his team the solid victory.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Edwards. Julius Randle came next with a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while making three steals. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels provided 15 points and six rebounds.

The Timberwolves will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they face the Warriors in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.