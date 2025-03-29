The Minnesota Timberwolves were dealt a scare on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns as they chase a playoff spot.

Superstar guard Anthony Edwards took an elbow from Kevin Durant in transition and immediately went to the ground in pain. He had to be helped to the locker room:

Ant was helped to the locker room after taking an elbow from KD in transition.

Not a good sign for the Timberwolves. As you can see, Edwards was in serious discomfort. Minnesota is in eighth place at the moment and just a half-game out of the final playoff berth, which is occupied by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Edwards is having a career year, averaging 27.3 ppg on 39.5% shooting from three-point land. The former first overall pick continues to prove why he's one of the brightest young superstars in the Association, and he's helping the Timberwolves push for that No. 6 spot in order to try and avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Before departing on Friday, Edwards had three points in nine minutes of action. While there's yet to be a diagnosis, it didn't look good by any means. Losing Ant for any period would derail Minnesota's postseason aspirations. He is undoubtedly the franchise cornerstone and a crucial part of this team on both ends of the floor.

Minny has been hot as of late, winning seven of their last 10 outings. They own a 41-32 record. Chris Finch's squad has a 57-45 lead at halftime and has a couple of difficult games coming up after this contest. The Timberwolves host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday before heading to the Mile High City for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Stay tuned for any updates on Edwards' status. While it doesn't look like it'll be a serious injury, it's never a good thing to see your best player in that much pain lying on the floor. Hopefully, this ailment won't cause him to miss a lot of time.