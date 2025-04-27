The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to go up 3-1 in their series against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they've been in a tough battle in Game 4. The end of the first half was intense as Anthony Edwards increased his intensity on both sides of the ball as he was trying to get his team the lead.

At one point, he ended up picking the pocket of Luka Doncic, and he and LeBron James tried to grab the loose ball. Edwards hit the ground after James rolled up under his leg, and it was obvious that he was in some pain.

Anthony Edwards went down grabbing his leg after LeBron James dove for a loose ball and made contact with his foot 🤕 Praying Ant-Man is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y8y9bscTLq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards was able to get up after a while and walked to the sideline on his own. He then shot free throws after it was considered a loose ball foul on James, and he stayed in the game. He's been a big reason why the Timberwolves have had so much success in the series, and the main reason why they were able to walk away with the win in Game 3.

The Lakers have kept the game competitive in Game 4, as they know they don't want to go back to Los Angeles down 3-1. James and Doncic have carried the load for the Lakers, and Austin Reaves has come alive in the second half since he had sat for most of the first half due to foul trouble.

Edwards knows that he has to put his stamp on the game, and luckily, his injury scare wasn't serious, and he was able to return to the game. The Timberwolves have shown all series that they're built for this first-round challenge against the Lakers, as many people picked them to win the series.

The Timberwolves are fine as coming in as the underdogs, and they've embraced it. Now, they will try to take a 3-1 lead before they head back to Los Angeles for Game 5.