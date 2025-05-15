The Minnesota Timberwolves are well on their way to reaching the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves are dominating the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their second-round series. Surprisingly, Anthony Edwards is not the primary reason why on Wednesday night. Julius Randle has the honor of leading the team in scoring thus far.

Nevertheless, Edwards made history on Wednesday night.

During the third quarter, Edwards scored his 1,000th career playoff point. He joined a list of five men under the age of 24 to have accomplished that feat: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tony Parker, Kevin Durant, and the recently injured Jayson Tatum.

That is it. That's the list.

All five of those players are either already enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame or will be once their careers come to a close.

Meanwhile, Edwards burst onto the scene out of the University of Georgia. He was drafted first overall by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged a shade under 20 points per game during his rookie season. Since that time, his scoring average has improved every season.

This year, Edwards posted a career-high 27.6 points per game. That happens to also be his exact playoff average, according to StatMuse. That is pretty remarkable considering this is his fourth postseason already at such a young age.

When the Atlanta, Georgia native came out of college, he was an athletic wing who could slash to the basket. But he has developed so much of his game and has become a lethal threat from deep.

As the Timberwolves inch closer to closing out their series against the Warriors, Edwards has put that marksmanship on display. He is 5-for-6 from downtown for 19 points, to go with nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

With just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves lead by 12. If they win this game, they will face the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Oklahoma City Thunder series.