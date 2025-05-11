May 11, 2025 at 12:02 AM ET

Anthony Edwards had a major dunk highlight against Kevon Looney during Game 3 of the West Semis between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

The play happened in the final two minutes of the third quarter. Golden State led 67-62 as Edwards had possession of the ball.

Having the ball near halfcourt, Edwards sped past Jonathan Kuminga as he met Looney at the rim. Despite this, the Timberwolves star leapt high in the air as he threw down the vicious one-handed dunk over the Warriors big man.

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Warriors

Anthony Edwards came through in the second half, delivering a huge performance as the Timberwolves beat the Warriors 102-97 in Game 3.

After struggling in the first half, only scoring eight points, he responded with 28 in the second half. He finished with 36 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a block. He shot 13-of-28 from the field, including 5-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Edwards. Julius Randle came next with a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while making three steals. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels provided 15 points and six rebounds.

Minnesota made big plays down the stretch, outscoring Golden State 33-24 in the last 12 minutes. They were active in crashing the glass and moving the ball, grabbing 44 rebounds while creating 28 assists. In contrast, the Warriors secured 36 boards and dished 21 assists.

It is a major win on the road for Edwards and the Timberwolves, going up 2-1 in the series. With Edwards starting to regain his form, it may be a major sign for Minnesota to capitalize and finish off Golden State as soon as they can.

The Timberwolves will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they face the Warriors in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.