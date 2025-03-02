The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a mixed bag as of late. On one hand, the team has two recent wins over the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Timberwolves have also lost two straight games, with Anthony Edwards missing Friday's game vs the Utah Jazz after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season.

On Sunday evening, the Timberwolves will hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns, the team who they swept out of the playoffs in the first round a season ago. That electric matchup was in many ways a coming out party for Edwards, who was already considered a star but perhaps reached another level during that series.

Recently, Edwards spoke on his experience playing against his idol Kevin Durant, and going on to trash talk him throughout the series.

“That's my GOAT… I'm starting to see like, ‘Okay, yeah Kevin Durant is real…' then he starts guarding me. I'm like, ‘KD, come on, KD. Like you ain't no defensive player,'” said Edwards, via Uninterreputed on X, formerly Twitter.

Can the Timberwolves turn things around?

The Timberwolves have been one of the more puzzling stories in the NBA this year, as the team has not come close to matching the heights it reached during its historic 2023-24 season.

Anthony Edwards remains one of the league's best players, but the supporting cast has taken a major step back, thanks in no small part to the shocking trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks this past offseason.

It also hasn't helped that Julius Randle–who the Timberwolves acquired in the Towns trade–as well as Rudy Gobert have both missed time recently due to injury.

Still, when healthy, the Timberwolves are not a team that anyone will want to face in the playoffs, thanks, primarily to their defense, which remains one of the better units in the NBA, as well as the dynamic playmaking ability of Edwards, who is currently leading the league in three-pointers made by a country mile.

In any case, the Suns and Timberwolves are slated to tip things off at 9:30 PM ET from Phoenix.