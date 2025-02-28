During the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was ejected after picking up two technical fouls. The second technical foul was Anthony Edwards’ 16th of the season, meaning an automatic suspension was forthcoming unless the NBA decided to rescind one of the technical fouls.

Well, the NBA released a written statement on Friday, upholding both technical fouls and thus automatically requiring Anthony Edwards to serve a one game suspension for the Timberwolves next game.

Edwards’ first technical foul of the game came near the end of the first quarter when he exchanged words with Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt that led to both players shoving each other.

The second technical foul came during the third quarter when Edwards was seemingly upset over a no-call, but perhaps did not do enough to warrant another technical foul. Following the game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch did not engage in questions about the officiating.

As per NBA rules, Edwards will now be suspended for every two technical fouls he picks up after this one. The Timberwolves have 22 games remaining in the regular season. Once the playoffs begin, the technical foul count resets, however, a suspension is handed down after seven postseason technical fouls.

On the court, the Wolves star is considered one of the upcoming faces of the NBA, even if Edwards doesn’t want that responsibility.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was just selected to his third consecutive All-Star appearance. Although he sat out the All-Star game due to a groin injury.

The fifth-year guard has appeared in 58 games this season, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.