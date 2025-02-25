Anthony Edwards made a big play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With 13 seconds remaining in the overtime period as Minnesota led 129-128, Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the paint as he attempted a layup. However, Edwards was on him as he blocked the shot. Terrence Shannon Jr. was there to grab the rebound, calling a timeout with 10.1 seconds left on the game clock. The Timberwolves proceeded to win 131-128

Edwards reflected on the block after the game, which turned out to be a clutch moment for the All Star. He celebrated the play, summing up how he got that block on Gilgeous-Alexander in four words.

“With a bad calf!” Edwards exclaimed.

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Thunder

Monday's game between Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves and Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder was a thriller.

The Thunder initially had all the momentum, having a 64-45 advantage at halftime. They even lead by as much as 25 points with 7:25 left in the third quarter. However, the Timberwolves rallied as they outscored Oklahoma City 76-48 for the rest of the game to come out with the overtime win.

This included Minnesota having a 41-point outburst in the fourth quarter. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 11 points in the last 12 minutes, while Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels scored 14 points combined.

Edwards had a more all-around performance, finishing with 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. However, he had plenty of offensive help from his teammates, seeing three score 20 points each. McDaniels led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds, Reid came next with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Shannon Jr. provided 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Minnesota improved to 32-27 on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Clippers for sixth, trailing the Houston Rockets by four games for fifth.

Following Monday's win over the Thunder, the Timberwolves will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET.