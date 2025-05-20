Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert have enjoyed their time together as teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves. But there is one thing from the latter that will get the former in disbelief.

Since Gobert entered the NBA in 2013, he has attempted 18 3-pointers throughout his career, including the playoffs. Of those tries, he wasn't successful on any one of them.

While the Timberwolves were preparing for the start of the 2024-25 season in October, Edwards had a hilarious declaration about the chance Gobert finally makes one from downtown in a game.

“Mark that today… If Rudy [Gobert] shoots a three in a real NBA game, I'm walking off the court,” Edwards said.

(via @BleacherReport / TT)pic.twitter.com/P7CVM95ouo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

It will be interesting to see Rudy Gobert make the first 3-pointer of his entire career. It will also be worth seeing if Anthony Edwards follows through with his declaration to walk out of the game if it happens.

Until then, the Timberwolves have higher goals in mind. They are getting ready for a big series against the one-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, competing to represent the West in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Minnesota has impressed throughout their postseason run. They stunned the Los Angeles Lakers in five games and took care of business against a Golden State Warriors squad that missed Stephen Curry in five games. This allowed them to return to the West Finals for the second consecutive season.

Edwards and Gobert are directly responsible for giving the Timberwolves the best success they have ever seen since the early 2000s. But there is one important goal: having the team reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Accomplishing that feat alone will cement them in the record books among the team's best in history.

The Timberwolves will be on the road when they face the Thunder in Game 1. The contest will take place on May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.