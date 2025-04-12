After taking a technical foul against the Brooklyn Nets in their Friday evening outing, All-Star wing Anthony Edwards will officially be suspended for the Minnesota Timberwolves' regular season finale against the Utah Jazz.

Taking to social media to break down the situation, Wolves writer Dane Moore broke down the news, reminding fans of the last time the Jazz faced off against the Timberwolves, Edwards was dealing with a similar situation.

“Anthony Edwards picks up a tech, and now he's suspended for Sunday's game against Utah,” Moore wrote. “Edwards was also suspended for the Wolves' last game against Utah. The Wolves lost that game.”

Widely considered one of the best players in the NBA for his electrifying offensive game and off-the-court charisma, Edwards has helped the Timberwolves remain firmly in the push for a top playoff spot in the Western Conference, with Minnesota tied with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed with only one more full game left to play.

Sitting pretty at 64-52 at the half with a game against one of the worst teams in the NBA on the books on Sunday, the Timberwolves are widely considered favorites to earn that sixth seed, with some going so far as to suggest that they have the easiest path out of the play-in of any team on the proverbial board. With that being said, fans should be more concerned with the fact that technical foul limits reset for the postseason, with Edwards having to commit seven more before he would be subjected to another suspension.

Will the Timberwolves be able to weather Edwards' absence and an encouraging draw in the playoffs, as opposed to a ticket to the Oklahoma City Thunder? While only time will tell, having to go it without the All-Star in Utah likely won't impact that fate much in either direction, as both teams are hoping to see a Timberwolves victory on Sunday for very different reasons.