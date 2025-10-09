If anyone can compliment Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves, it is Joe Ingeles. He is just as brash and just as boisterous as Edwards is.

However, his game is temporarily halted by a preseason injury, per Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints. On Thursday, Ingeles suffered a left groin strain and is expected to undergo an evaluation in the next week.

The Timberwolves are currently scheduled to take on the New York Knicks on Thursday in their third preseason game. As of now, they are 1-1 to start off the preseason and their first regular season game is scheduled for Oct. 22 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

As for Ingeles, he is beginning his second full season with Minnesota. Last year, he agreed to a one-year deal after being traded by the Orlando Magic. In the process, he reunited with his former teammates on the Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.

In his first season with Minnesota, he played in 19 games. His last serious injury came in January 2022 when he tore his ACL while playing in Utah. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are looking to get back into being a consistent formidable team with potential.

Both Ingeles and Edwards feed well off each other

Edwards is, without question, one of the most irreverent young superstars. A player emerging into his own with his unique brand of confidence. Meanwhile, Ingeles is the established veteran who can keep a lid on things while also equating Edwards in that feistiness.

Additionally, he is the one who can cultivate a positive team culture both on and off the floor. Plus, Ingeles is a dynamic power forward who can also shoot from the three point line with regularity and effectively.

That in it of itself can create a more in tact offensive strategy for Edwards to do what he does. Plus, Ingeles is an effective rebounder who can get the ball to Edwards at just the right time to score.