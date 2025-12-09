Rudy Gobert got an ejection for his tough play on Mark Williams during the Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The incident took place midway through the third quarter of the contest at the Target Center. Williams got inside the paint and went up for a dunk attempt.

However, once Williams was mid-air, Gobert came in and made hard contact on the ribcage area with his forearm. This sent Williams changing course and going down to the court hard.

Gobert understood that he committed a foul, raising a finger up to take responsibility for the play. Despite this, officials reviewed the foul and upgraded it to a Flagrant 2 due to significant contact to Williams’ ribs, resulting in the ejection.

Rudy Gobert was EJECTED after being assessed a Flagrant 2 for this play on Mark Williams. pic.twitter.com/KFTP4T1xp8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Timberwolves played vs. Suns amid Rudy Gobert ejection

It was an event the Timberwolves didn't need, losing Rudy Gobert for the rest of the game as they lost 108-105 to the Suns at home.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. Neither team was unable to maintain a solid lead until Phoenix made enough plays down the stretch to stun the hosts.

Turnovers and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Suns prevailed in both categories by limiting their turnovers to just nine and scoring 50 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Timberwolves as they turned the ball over 15 times and produced 40 points inside the paint.

Four players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the loss, including Gobert. He finished with a stat line of 15 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He shot 7-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. Anthony Edwards led the way with 40 points and nine rebounds, Julius Randle came next with 21 points and eight assists, while Bones Hyland provided 14 points and three assists.

Minnesota fell to a 15-9 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Suns and 2.5 games above the Golden State Warriors while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets by 1.5 games.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.