The Minnesota Timberwolves enter a tense West clash with uncertainty hanging over Anthony Edwards, whose name now sits on the injury report ahead of a showdown with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Edwards' injury marks a late twist for the Timberwolves, which are trying to steady itself after a narrow 108–105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Edwards is listed as questionable with right foot soreness, a development that instantly shifts the tone of this matchup. For a Timberwolves team sitting at 15–9 and sixth in the West, his status matters. Against a Warriors squad that feeds off rhythm and momentum, every absence feels louder under the lights.

Edwards has been brilliant this season. He is averaging 28.7 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three. His burst sets the pace. His confidence bends defenses. When he attacks, the Timberwolves follow. Without him at full strength, the margin tightens fast. Mike Conley remains out, thinning stability at the guard spot. The Timberwolves still believe in their depth, but this night feels different. This is a temperature-check game.

Pressure shifts to the Timberwolves

The Warriors enter at 13–12, eighth in the West, and quietly rolling. The Warriors are riding a two-game winning streak and leaning into their identity again. Stephen Curry continues to pull gravity toward half court. Draymond Green is away for personal reasons, and Al Horford remains sidelined, but the group has found a workable balance. The ball is moving. The pace is cleaner. Confidence is back.

This game becomes a question of control. If Anthony Edwards plays, the Timberwolves can trade punches and push tempo. His ability to score at all three levels forces rotations and opens lanes. If he sits or looks limited, the Warriors gain leverage. Curry thrives in those moments. He senses hesitation. He accelerates chaos.

For the Timberwolves, this is about resilience. For Golden State, it is about opportunity. Two teams chasing position. Two paths crossing at the same moment. And one injury note that could decide the night.