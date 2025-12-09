The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing some solid basketball this season, and it may go unnoticed at times because of how stacked the Western Conference is. Nonetheless, they're handling business, and it's always been great to watch what Anthony Edwards is going to do on a nightly basis.

He always has an array of moves that he can use to get a bucket, and he pulled them out in the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 12 points in the period.

Anthony Edwards is getting CREATIVE at the rim early 😤 He has 12 points at the end of the first quarter!

Edwards has shown that he can score at will, and whether it's a layup or a poster dunk, he's going to make a highlight of it. His teammates love it, the fans love it, and there's no doubt that he loves it as well.

The Timberwolves are on a five-game winning streak, and they are looking to add to that streak if they can take down the Suns, another team that has played well this season. It seems like a lot has changed for the Timberwolves after their loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they had a players-only meeting following the game.

Mike Conley spoke about why the Timberwolves had that meeting, and it apparently wasn't as serious as people may have assumed.

“It’s the perfect time to bring it all back together, perspective, who we want to be, what we want to accomplish on the court, how we can be better as a team, as players,” Conley said via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “But also, it’s OK to eat, enjoy each other and watch other basketball games and talk basketball and not be all about business all the time. Sometimes you need that.”

Whatever happened during the meeting turned on a switch for the Timberwolves at the right time of the season.