The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a gutsy 114-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at Target Center. Despite being down by 15 points at one point and dealing with injuries and exhaustion from playing three games in four nights, they somehow found a way to get the job done.

After the game, Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Proud of the guys. One of my favorite wins of the year, no doubt about it,” Chris Finch said. “Everybody played well, came in and fought. Even when we couldn’t score and things weren’t going our way, I loved the team’s spirit.”

The Timberwolves had to battle without some of their top guns, including All-Star guard Anthony Edwards (sore right hip) and veteran Mike Conley (sprained finger), along with Julius Randle (strained groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (sprained toe). On top of that, they couldn't find their rhythm from either the three-point line or the free-throw line. But even with all that going against them, the Wolves’ young players stepped up.

Jaden McDaniels had the best game of his career, contributing 30 points on 12-for-17 shooting, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Naz Reid added 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. He also nailed three clutch three-pointers that helped swing the momentum.

After falling behind by 15, the Wolves put together a massive 21-7 run late in the game. One of the biggest moments came when Rudy Gobert swatted a shot, leading to a pull-up jumper from McDaniels that gave Minnesota a 91-90 lead with just under seven minutes left. From there, the Wolves dominated, outscoring Portland 38-14 in the final quarter. Their defense was relentless, forcing 10 turnovers in the second half and turning those into 22 points.

Rob Dillingham, making his first-ever start at point guard, had a rough start (just 1-for-6 from the field) but finished with eight points and six assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker stepped up in place of Edwards, delivering 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Jaylen Clark, recently added to the rotation, chipped in 11 points and came up with an essential steal in the closing minutes, helping Alexander-Walker push the lead to 100-93.

The Trail Blazers came into the game on a hot streak, winning 10 of their last 11 games. Anfernee Simons led them with 21 points, while Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe each added 14. But when the Wolves flipped the switch, Portland had no answer.

With the win, Minnesota improved to 30-23 and will now turn their attention to a difficult matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Meanwhile, the Blazers will head to Denver, looking to bounce back.