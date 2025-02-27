The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Edwards is questionable on the team's injury report due to right calf soreness.

Here's everything we know about Edwards' injury and playing status vs. the Lakers.

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Lakers

Edwards tweaked his calf during Monday's comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, he returned late in the game and had a game-winning block on MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the final possession of overtime.

The Timberwolves superstar let everyone know postgame that he made the play while hobbled.

“With a bad calf!” he exclaimed while walking gingerly to the locker room

Edwards finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and a block on 5-of-15 shooting during the win. A questionable tag for Thursday's Lakers matchup indicates Minnesota is managing his calf ailment but he'll have a chance to suit up.

Edwards has averaged 27.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 38/27/73 shooting splits over three appearances following the All-Star break. The Timberwolves are 1-2 during that span, with losses to the Houston Rockets and Thunder before getting revenge on Oklahoma City on Monday.

Chris Finch's squad is fighting to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Following Monday's win, Minnesota is a half-game back of the Los Angeles Clippers for sixth place.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are the NBA's hottest team, winning 15 of their last 19 games. JJ Redick's squad ranks eighth in offense, first in defense and third in net rating during that span.

Donte DiVincenzo is also questionable for the Timberwolves on Monday due to a left great toe sprain. The injury has sidelined him since Jan. 15. Rudy Gobert (lower back injury maintenance) and Julius Randle (right groin strain) are out.