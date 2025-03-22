Joe Ingles hadn’t started an NBA game since January 2022, so it was no surprise that his name in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans turned heads.

Just before tipoff, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch revealed there was more to Ingles’ start than just basketball. The veteran had been sidelined for nearly a month, including a full game on the bench against his former team, the Utah Jazz, on Sunday.

Unfortunately, that game held special significance for the Ingles family. His wife, Renae, and their children, Jacob, Milla, and Jack, made the long trip from Orlando to Minnesota to watch. In a heartwarming moment, it also marked the first time eight-year-old Jacob, who struggles with sensory overload due to autism, was able to sit through an entire game.

With the Ingles family once again in the stands for Saturday's game (AEDT), Finch made the special gesture of giving Ingles his first start in 1,147 days.

“I just don't think people understand,” Ingles remarked in a post-game interview. “There's a little less stress because I can afford to pay for Jacob to get what he needs, but it doesn't take away the meltdowns in the supermarket. … You can feel people staring at you. You know they're judging, you know they're making comments about it, but they have no idea what he's gone through that day or the night before or the situation.”

Joe Ingles advocating for autism awareness

Since Jacob's diagnosis, the Ingles family has actively championed autism awareness, lending their voices to organizations like 4ASD Kids. They have also been instrumental in establishing sensory-friendly spaces at sports venues in Utah, Milwaukee, Orlando, and Melbourne.

“Ever since he was diagnosed, it's been what we've tried to do with [raising] the awareness of, like, this shit is real,” Joe Ingles continued.

Ingles spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz before short stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, eventually landing in Minnesota ahead of the 2024-25 season.

After the game, the 37-year-old admitted that Jacob isn’t too interested in his basketball career. “He just wants his dad home,” Ingles told reporters.

Coach Finch’s decision ensured Ingles had a moment to cherish. The timing worked out perfectly, as the Timberwolves dominated the Pelicans in a 134-93 blowout, bouncing back after a tough two-game skid.

The Timberwolves are battling for a Western Conference playoff spot, currently ranking seventh among 15 teams with 41 wins in 72 games.

No matter how the rest of the season unfolds, the Ingles family now has a memory to cherish forever. It’s a testament to the Timberwolves' culture, which values every member of the team.