The Minnesota Timberwolves are determined to recapture their winning run following Wednesday night's 119-115 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, their second consecutive loss at the Target Center.

After an eight-game winning streak that showcased their urgency and grit all month, the Wolves have slipped to eighth in the standings, raising concerns about their consistency on both ends of the floor.

Head coach Chris Finch emphasized that defensive struggles have been the team's biggest concern in recent games.

“We're not being disruptive,” Finch said after the defeat. “We're not dictating on the ball, we're giving the ball too much space.”

Finch explained how defensive breakdowns are piling up and causing bigger issues.”We're on our heels, then they kick, then they drive us again,” he explained. “Now we're scattered, and that leads to fouling and offensive rebound opportunities for your opponent.”

Timberwolves have to find their way back

The Wolves’ recent struggles have come alongside a shift in their defensive performance. Against New Orleans, Minnesota let go of the rope late, allowing the Pelicans to take control. Defensive lapses opened the door for second-chance points and costly fouls, turning a tight game into a tough home loss.

Anthony Edwards was direct about the team's rebounding issues.

“Coaches tell us everyday to box out,” Edwards said. “We just did a poor job of it the last two games. I'm pretty sure they're gonna tell us tomorrow.”

Edwards also highlighted how defensive struggles are affecting their offensive execution, noting that clutch-time success isn't just about scoring but also getting stops.

“We don't have that same intensity and pressure on defense,” he said.

At Thursday morning's practice, veteran point guard Mike Conley identified what the team needs to recapture.

“Finding our collective energy,” Conley said. “When stuff goes south for us we tend to emotionally go south.”

Conley stressed the importance of a consistent approach.

“What we need to have happen is us to come with the same mentality regardless of how we feel, who we play on a nightly basis, who's in or out of a lineup. It shouldn't matter. We are trying to avoid a play-in.”

Rudy Gobert echoed the need for personal accountability during this rough stretch.

“We don't have a choice. We need to individually look in the mirror and face it,” he said, adding that the team can't waste chances and must play their best.

Minnesota's offense has also regressed from its winning streak form. The Timberwolves recorded just seven assists on 18 field goals in the first half against New Orleans.

“We're not moving the ball like we were,” Gobert noted.

“I thought in the first half in particular we missed a lot of wide-open teammates,” Finch added.

Despite the recent setbacks, the team remains confident they'll turn things around.

Jaylen Clark offered reassurance to the fanbase on X: “We gonna figure it out, just need yall to keep supporting.”

Edwards remains upbeat despite the challenges, confident in the team's ability to recover. “We’re gonna bounce back,” he said. He acknowledges their strong play throughout the month, noting that a slump was bound to happen after such a hot streak, saying, “Just hopefully it doesn’t last too long.”

Edwards summed up the Timberwolves' current challenge: “Everything we're not doing right, it's all mental. Honestly we just gotta bring it, we got it.”