In 2024-25, Joe Ingles doesn't play much for Chris Finch's Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sure, he gets into games from time to time and even has a double-digit scoring game in the team's loss to the Washington Wizards. But of the 18 games Ingles has appeared in so far this season, he's played more than ten minutes in only four of them, with five of his appearances coming in at ten seconds or less.

And yet, on Friday, March 21, Finch decided to do Ingles a solid by not only allowing him to see the court for extended – by his standards – action but actually start in Minnesota's special showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans.

What, you may ask, makes the game special? Well, it was the presence of Jacob Ingles, Joe's son, who got to watch his father play his first-ever game in person. Explaining the situation for fans online, the NBA shared the Ingles family's story in a way that should brighten any basketball fan's day.

“This Joe Ingles story Joe's wife, Renae, and their 3 kids are in town,” the NBA shared on social media.

“Last week, their son Jacob, who is autistic, made it through his first ever NBA game in-arena. But Joe didn't play… Tonight, Chris Finch started Ingles to make sure Jacob could see his dad play.”

Starting out the game against a Pelicans team with just 19 wins so far this season, Ingles only ended up playing six minutes for the T-Wolves, missing all three of his shots from the field to go with an assist, a turnover, and two personal fouls. And yet, in the opinion of Jacob Ingles, that likely didn't matter one lick.

No, the younger Ingles got to see his father start an NBA game, in person, and run around the court with some of the best players in the world and that magical moment will likely stick with him forever. Hat's off to you, Chris Finch.