Eight months after a blockbuster trade separated the two sides, there is no love lost between Julius Randle and the New York Knicks. Despite spending the majority of his 11-year career with the team, Randle is now fully committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since landing in Minnesota, Randle claims he has thought about nothing but the Timberwolves. When asked if he has talked to any of his former Knicks teammates since the trade, he slyly suggested that he has not while largely avoiding the question.

“I wouldn't tell you if I did,” Randle said in the Western Conference Finals Game 3 post-game presser.

Julius Randle after arriving in Minnesota: "Drove around the area, ate some of the food, hung around some of the coaches & players, embracing a fresh new start. It happened pretty quick. I was excited" When asked if he's talked to former Knicks: "I wouldn't tell you if I did" pic.twitter.com/ZgwXBoilwr — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Knicks traded Randle to the Timberwolves one month before the 2024-2025 season. They sent Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a 2025 first-round draft pick to receive Karl-Anthony Towns in return. The trade has been largely a win-win, as both teams advanced further in the 2025 playoffs than they did in 2024.

Though both teams currently trail in their respective conference finals matchups, the Timberwolves and Knicks could meet in the 2025 NBA Finals. Minnesota's dominant Game 3 victory puts them on the board, but they are still down 2-1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. New York, meanwhile, is down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers, losing each of the first two games at home.

Julius Randle shows out for Timberwolves in Game 3

While Randle has underwhelmed in the 2025 playoffs, he delivered for Minnesota in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Coming off a six-point dud in Game 2, Randle scored 24 points on an efficient 9-for-15 from the field on Saturday night. He ended Game 3 with a team-high plus-minus of plus-38.

Randle's resurgence was a major factor in the Timberwolves' massive 42-point victory. Minnesota burst out of the gates to take a quick lead and never looked back, dominating the entire contest.

Anthony Edwards led the team with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists. However, the blowout was mostly the result of Minnesota's depth, as seven players reached double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Leonard Miller all reached double digits off the bench.

The Thunder struggled offensively as much as the Timberwolves thrived. No player for Oklahoma City scored more than 14 points as the team hit just 40.7 percent of its field goals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for just 37 points after posting 86 as a trio in Game 2.