One way to punish the Golden State Warriors' tendency to go small is to dominate the glass, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have certainly shown that they can do so, as this was their best recipe for success during their first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. But in Game 1 of the series, the Warriors outrebounded them by 10, and amid their historically putrid shooting night, there was simply no way they were going to win even with Stephen Curry having to exit the game early due to a hamstring injury. In the end, they lost Game 1, 99-88.

While the brunt of the blame should fall on Anthony Edwards' shoulders, as his complete inability to get into a rhythm in the first half set the tone for the Timberwolves' offense for the rest of the evening, Julius Randle also pointed the finger at himself, saying that he must be a more dominant presence on the glass.

“I gotta play better. I can’t have 3 rebounds,” Randle said following the Timberwolves' loss, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Randle was far from his best as well in Game 1; while he indulged in some bully-ball in the paint, it did not result in a very efficient shooting night, as he ended up going just 4-11 from the field for 18 points while hauling in just three boards. With all of the Timberwolves' missed perimeter shots, perhaps Randle should have been a more imposing figure on the interior to give Minnesota more second-chance opportunities.

But at the end of the day, Game 1 was simply a nightmare on all fronts for the Timberwolves. This loss to the Curry-less Warriors should be a wake-up call for them that is series wouldn't be a cakewalk in any capacity.

Poor shooting night dooms Timberwolves

In today's NBA, it's always going to be hard to win a game when a team shoots 17.2 percent from three on 29 attempts. This made driving lanes more clogged for the Timberwolves and allowed the Warriors to maintain their lead even though they themselves were struggling to get much of anything going on that end of the floor due to Stephen Curry's absence.

But it was jarring to see the Timberwolves get outworked on the boards by the much-smaller Warriors team. It's good, at least, that Julius Randle is aware of this shortcoming and is ready to do better in preparation for Game 2 of their series come Thursday night at 8:30 PM E.T.