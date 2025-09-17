Hall of Fame forward Pau Gasol revealed a conversation he had with Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards about his commitment to Mamba Mentality, a mindset coined by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Edwards and the Timberwolves were eliminated in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Gasol revealed that Edwards, similar to Bryant, wants to be the best player in the NBA one day. However, he'll have to improve all facets of his game to reach that point, as Gasol explained, in a segment via ESPN's NBA Today.

“When I talked to [Ant] actually, a couple of years ago in the world championship in Manila, he said he followed Kobe [Bryant] and he admired Kobe and the Mamba Mentality, he has the desire to be the best,” Gasol said. “He's still very young. But he's also getting into the next step and stage of his career, where he has to prove a little more and give a little more at all levels. Not just scoring, but let's do a little more on the defensive end.

“Let's do a little more in leading, challenging, and holding teammates accountable and getting the best out of them on a daily basis in practice, at games, all across. So, that's what I'm expecting. That's what I want to see out of him,” Gasol concluded.

Pau Gasol's challenge has been set for Edwards to elevate his game ahead of his sixth season with the Timberwolves — which should mean a lot coming from the Hall of Fame forward who, alongside Bryant, won back-to-back NBA titles in three consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2008 to 2010.

Anthony Edwards' reaction to Timberwolves' elimination loss

After losing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to the Thunder, Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards gave them their flowers as the most dominating team in the best-of-7 series. Ahead of the second season of his five-year, $244.6 million deal, Edwards will look to lead the Timberwolves to another deep playoff run.

Still, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes Edwards will demand a trade if the Timberwolves don't reach the NBA Finals despite his mature response to being eliminated by the Thunder in Game 5. Edwards surprised fans when he admitted to the Thunder's dominating performance at the expense of his Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

“KFC, UFC, USC, OKC in 5… They put belt to a*s, I can't be mad at that… you gotta win like a boss and lose like a boss,” Edwards said.

Perhaps it's the source of Edwards' motivation to raise his game to new heights in 2025-26.