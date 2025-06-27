Jun 27, 2025 at 11:23 AM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is still trying to process the team's loss to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. On Thursday, a newly resurfaced video of Edwards mocking himself following the loss went viral.

The vibrant Edwards was surprisingly introspective in the video.

“KFC, UFC, USC, OKC in 5… They put belt to a*s, I can't be mad at that… you gotta win like a boss and lose like a boss.”

The Timberwolves lost to the Thunder in five games. Over the course of the series, Edwards averaged 23.0 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Edwards is without question the face of the franchise and more often than not a reliability. However, Edwards and the Timberwolves came up short in the series for a myriad of reasons.

Their offense was stagnant against the Thunder's superb defense. Furthermore, the Timberwolves had shooting problems and frequently turned the ball over.

As for Edwards, he endured a series of struggles. He too had battles with inconsistent shooting as the Thunder's defense heavily crackdown on Edwards with double teams and zone defense.

What's next for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves

It is in all likelihood that Edwards and the Timberwolves will continue to be fixtures in the NBA. It is also likely that they will make a run for the postseason, if not contend for a title at some point.

Edwards will be entering his 5th NBA season and will continue to grow as an offensive asset.

During this offseason, he will have more time to refine his skills after recent stints with the U.S. basketball team, including a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In addition, Edwards will likely to enhance his role as the leader.

With the absence of Karl Anthony-Towns, the Timberwolves are looking to strengthen their backcourt to compliment Edwards.