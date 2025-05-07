The Minnesota Timberwolves faltered right from the get-go of their second-round series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. On Tuesday night, Minnesota struggled mightily to find its shot versus the visiting Dubs at Target Center, particularly from behind the arc.

In fact, after going just 5-for-29 from the 3-point area in Game 1 of the Warriors series, the Timberwolves set an unwanted NBA record that perfectly sums up Minnesota's atrocious shooting of late in the postseason.

“Minnesota is 12-for-76 (15.7%) on 3-pointers in their last two games this postseason. That is the worst percentage in NBA playoff history over a two-game span (minimum 50 3FGA),” Dave McMenamin of ESPN shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the Timberwolves' series-opening loss to the Warriors.

This horrible shooting stretch for the Timberwolves dates back to their series-clinching win in the first round against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 5 of that series, Minnesota shot just 7-for-47 from deep but managed to find a way to score a 103-96 victory, thanks in large part to the Timberwolves going 29-for-42 inside the arc. But in Game 1 of the Warriors series, the Timberwolves failed to overcome Golden State despite Minnesota outscoring the Dubs in the shaded area by 24 points.

Anthony Edwards was ice cold in the first half against Golden State, contributing to the slow start of the Timberwolves. Edwards only had a point in the first two periods before finishing with 23 points on a 9-for-22 shooting from the field and 1-for-5 from the 3-point region. The rest of the Timberwolves' starters went 0-for-8 from long range while Donte DiVincenzo knocked down just one of his seven 3-point attempts.

Perhaps Minnesota is due to benefit from positive shooting regression in Game 2, where the Timberwolves will look to turn things around and prevent a 2-0 series deficit before this postseason affair heads west to San Francisco for Game 3 and Game 4.