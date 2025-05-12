The Minnesota Timberwolves are leading their series 2-1 against the Golden State Warriors, and it's been a complete team effort for how they've gotten the job done. Rudy Gobert has been a key player for the Timberwolves throughout the playoffs, and he's making his impact known against the Warriors.

Gobert might not have the best rep in Golden State because of his feud with Draymond Green, so it's not a surprise if he gets louder boos than anybody else during the game. It might be even harder for him to go outside and get a cup of coffee without a heckler bothering him. In the latest edition of where he could get heckled, it was during his own shootaround, and it was a Timberwolves teammate.

Rudy Gobert can’t go anywhere in San Francisco without getting heckled right now 💀 He’s not even safe at Wolves shootaround 😅 (via @mcten)pic.twitter.com/VACmhU8zoZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gobert was doing interviews after practice when Joe Ingles found the PA announcer's microphone and yelled “Rudy,” which went through the entire arena. All Gobert and the media could do was laugh.

The Timberwolves' center receives a lot of criticism at times for his play, but it seems like he's been blocking the noise out and playing his game. His teammates seem to be instilling confidence in him as well, and that's big as they try to compete for a championship.

Timberwolves looking to steal another game on the road

The Timberwolves were able to get a gritty win against the Warriors on the road in Game 3, and they'll be looking to do the same in Game 4. It was a back-and-forth game for most of the contest, but it was Anthony Edwards who came alive in the second half and hit big shots down the stretch to give them the win. Julius Randle also had a nice game for the Timberwolves, and when he and Edwards are playing off of each other, they're hard to stop.

Even without Stephen Curry, the Warriors have shown that they're not going to be an easy out, especially when they're leaning on their defense. The Timberwolves knew coming into the series that it wouldn't be easy, but if they can go up 3-1 by stealing two games on the road, that's a huge accomplishment.

The Timberwolves have found out how to click at the right time of the year, and they can find themselves back in the Western Conference Finals if they take care of business in this round, but they'll have to keep playing at a high level.