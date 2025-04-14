Rudy Gobert understands the importance of his role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' upcoming first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Timberwolves won their season finale against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, securing the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket. This kept them safe from having to take part in the Play-In Tournament, which would have them playing extra games to qualify instead.

Gobert gave his thoughts on what will be an important playoff series for the Timberwolves. He went as far as to describe the impact he will need to have for his squad, per The Athletics' Jon Krawczynski.

“We know that a lot of teams are going to put two on Ant, or they’re going to switch. Regardless, I’ve got to dominate. Me being on the glass, me making the right play, me finishing around the rim at a high level is going to be key for us,” Gobert said.

How Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves played against Jazz

It was a big win for Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves, taking down the Jazz to secure the last playoff spot.

The game was competitive in the first half as Utah tried to make things difficult for Minnesota, having the score only be 50-49 at halftime. However, the Timberwolves responded with 40 points in the third quarter to take all the momentum and not look back.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards went off with 43 points, six rebounds and five assists. He shot 15-of-31 from the field, including 7-of-18 from beyond the arc. Gobert came next with 19 points and 18 rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo put up 16 points, Naz Reid had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Julius Randle provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Minnesota finished with a 49-33 record on the season, making the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. They averaged 114.3 points on 46.8% shooting overall, including 37.8% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of five points per game.

The Timberwolves will prepare for their series against the Lakers. Game 1 will take place on Saturday or Sunday until the NBA reveals the postseason schedule.