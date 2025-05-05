LOS ANGELES — When the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert took the court at Crypto.com Arena for Game 5, he wasn’t just facing the Los Angeles Lakers — it felt like he was confronting every critic who had ever questioned his game.

With 30 seconds remaining as the series wound down, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year delivered a statement: 27 points and 24 rebounds, a performance that left even his teammates and coach in awe.

Coach Chris Finch put it perfectly: “It was Rudy’s night, and there was no one around to stop him.”

Rudy Gobert's big night lifts Timberwolves

Gobert stepped up when it mattered most. He transformed into what teammate Anthony Edwards would later call “a dragon,” from game of thrones specifically, through a historic game that sent the Lakers home and propelled the Timberwolves into the Western Conference semifinals, where the Timberwolves will face the Golden State Warriors.

Going 12-for-15 from the field, Gobert didn’t just score efficiently. He dominated across the board, joining Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett as only the second player in franchise history to record at least 25 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

In a season where he's often faced online criticism despite his defensive accolades, this performance wasn’t just a stat line. It was a statement.

“He had 24 rebounds?” Edwards asked in the postgame press conference, wide-eyed as he scanned the box score, shaking his head in disbelief before looking toward Julius Randle. The moment captured perfectly what everyone was thinking: Gobert had done something special.

“Over the course of the series, it was getting harder and harder for them to keep me off the ball,” Gobert explained. Their game plan of isolating him defensively had fallen apart as the series went on, forcing them to abandon it altogether.

When asked if he took pride in the Lakers abandoning their strategy, Gobert smiled knowingly and said, “Of course, that's what I love to do. That's what I live for, guarding the best players in the world,” he said, a rare glimpse into the competitive fire that burns beneath his measured exterior. “I just had to be myself.”

Renewed team chemistry has transformed the Timberwolves

The story of this Timberwolves team goes beyond Gobert’s playoff career highs. It’s built on the connections that developed throughout a challenging season. Julius Randle, who once competed against Gobert, has become a key supporter.

“I've had my battles with Rudy over the years, so I knew who he was as a player,” Randle reflected. “Learning through the course of the year was a process, but when he does what he does tonight, you see how good we can be as a team.”

As the Timberwolves prepare for their second-round challenge, there’s something different about this group that goes beyond the box score. The chemistry on this team is undeniable, making them a joy to watch.

Edwards celebrates his teammates' success with the same enthusiasm as his own. Randle dives for every loose ball, giving it all he’s got, and Gobert shows his strong bond with his basketball brothers.

“I love these guys. We've been through a lot,” said Gobert reflecting on a moment of him and his teammates celebrating after the game. “It's about winning a championship, and we've got a little more to do.”

This Minnesota team carries itself with the quiet confidence of underdogs who know their potential and are determined to keep pushing forward. They move together, defend as one, and find genuine joy in each other's wins.

“We got to remember that no one believed in us when the season started,” Gobert reminded reporters Saturday during practice.

As the Wolves prepare their bodies and minds for Round 2 of their playoff series, Minnesota's championship hopes are within reach. With the chemistry, heart, and dominance they have shown, they are going to take down any team standing in their way.