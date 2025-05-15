Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves sent the Golden State Warriors packing for a vacation after just five games in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. On Wednesday night, Minnesota demolished the Stephen Curry-less Warriors in a 121-110 victory that also saw Edwards take on a bigger role on offense as a table setter for his teammates.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch made sure to give Edwards his flowers for the former No. 1 overall pick's incredible job in setting up and finding his teammates for good looks.

“They [Warriors] were putting two on him right away, right out of the gate, doubling him,” Finch said in the postgame press conference (via SneakerReporter).

“He found Mike [Conley] early, made the right read for the most part up. They were putting two on him, did a really good job. He got downhill of finding people and making the right play there. In games like this, he said before the game or yesterday, it's hard to practice, we're gonna need everybody to be ready. And both he and Julius [Randle], they're creating shots for their teammates. This is what our offense came for.”

Edwards scored a series-low 22 points in Game 5 while still shooting an efficient 8-for-15 from the field. He also hit five of his nine attempts from behind the arc and dished out 12 assists to go with three blocks and a steal. The former Georgia Bulldogs star showed he can do more than just get buckets, and that added element to his game can help the Timberwolves fulfill their mission to win an NBA title for the first time in franchise history.

The Warriors' pressure defense on Edwards and his decision to involve his teammates more had him turning the ball over seven times, but it all checked out well for Minnesota, which is now back in the Western Conference finals.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle led the charge in scoring for the Timberwolves with 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting. Veteran guard Mike Conley provided 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Minnesota, which will next face the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.