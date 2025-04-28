The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a roll. They emerged from a hard-fought battle with the Los Angeles Lakers to earn a 116-113 victory and lead the best-of-7 series by a 3-1 margin. Anthony Edwards took one look across the floor at LeBron James, and the Timberwolves' leader realized he had to have a huge game. He came through with 43 points, 9 points and 6 assists and also showed off his hustle and strength every time he had a chance to battle for a loose ball.

Edwards had continuous battles with James throughout the game, and he fought hard on defense every time James got the ball. He said he was trying to send a message to the Los Angeles superstar and the rest of the Lakers. “Just letting him know that we are here and you ain't going to push us around.”

In addition to the offensive numbers, Edwards drew a late foul on James that was originally ruled as an out of bounds play that favored the Lakers. Edwards made two free throws after the video replay that gave Minnesota a three-point lead. The Lakers were unable to hit a three-point shot that would have sent the game to overtime.

James and Luka Doncic gave the Lakers a real chance throughout the game. James played 46 of 48 minutes, including all 24 in the second half of the game.

The power forward scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds and 8 assists. He was a monster at the free throw line, making 15 of 18 foul shots. Doncic complemented James' all-around play by scoring 38 points with 1 rebound and 2 assists. Doncic was 12 of 28 from the field and added 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Timberwolves take advantage of Doncic defensive lapses

While Doncic has demonstrated that he can help keep the Lakers in the game with his scoring ability, the Timberwolves have been able to take advantage of his ineffective defensive play. Doncic often seems to be a step or two away from being able to contest key shots by the Timberwolves.

Minnesota power forward Julius Randle came through with 25 points and 7 rebounds. He knows that when the Timberwolves take the floor in Los Angeles in Game 5 with a chance to clinch the series, that will be the toughest assignment of all.

“It’s going to be even harder to get the next one, so we’re going to have to fight through a lot,” Randle said, per the Associated Press. “But like we've done all year, we’ve got to rely on each other, play for one another, and we genuinely feel like if we do that, we give ourselves the best chance to win.”